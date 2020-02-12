A Look Inside Rehearsals for Coal Country at The Public Theater

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   A Look Inside Rehearsals for Coal Country at The Public Theater
By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 12, 2020
 
The world premiere by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen will begin performances Off-Broadway February 18.
in rehearsal for <i>Coal Country</i>
Cast in rehearsal for Coal Country Joan Marcus

The world premiere of Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen’s Coal Country will begin performances at the Public Theater's Anspacher Theater February 18. Blank, who co-wrote the show with her husband Jensen, directs.

The company is made up Mary Bacon as Patti, Amelia Campbell as Mindi, Michael Gaston as Stanley Goose, Ezra Knight as Roosevelt, Thomas Kopache as Gary, Michael Laurence as Tommy, Deirdre Madigan as Judy, and Melinda Tanner as Judge.

Featuring original music by Grammy winner Steve Earle, Coal Country is based on first-person accounts of the Upper Big Branch mine explosion, which killed 29 men in 2010. Using the stories of survivors and the victims' families, as well as a folk-inspired timbre, the piece explores the power of love and greed against the backdrop of West Virginia.

A Look Inside Rehearsals for Coal Country at the Public Theater

A Look Inside Rehearsals for Coal Country at the Public Theater

10 PHOTOS
in rehearsal for <i>Coal Country</i>
Cast in rehearsal for Coal Country Joan Marcus
Jessica Blank, Erik Jensen, and Steve Earle in rehearsal for <i>Coal Country</i>
Jessica Blank, Erik Jensen, and Steve Earle in rehearsal for Coal Country Joan Marcus
in rehearsal for <i>Coal Country</i>
Mary Bacon, Amelia Campbell, and Michael Laurence in rehearsal for Coal Country Joan Marcus
in rehearsal for <i>Coal Country</i>
Steve Earle in rehearsal for Coal Country Joan Marcus
Steve Earle in rehearsal for <i>Coal Country</i>
Steve Earle in rehearsal for Coal Country Joan Marcus
in rehearsal for <i>Coal Country</i>
Jessica Blank in rehearsal for Coal Country Joan Marcus
in rehearsal for <i>Coal Country</i>
Jessica Blank, Erik Jensen, Mary Bacon, and Deirdre Madigan in rehearsal for Coal Country Joan Marcus
Ezra Knight in rehearsal for <i>Coal Country</i>
Ezra Knight in rehearsal for Coal Country Joan Marcus
Ezra Knight, Mary Bacon, Thomas Kopache, Deirdre Madigan, and movement director Adesola Osakalumi in rehearsal for <i>Coal Country</i>
Ezra Knight, Mary Bacon, Thomas Kopache, Deirdre Madigan, and movement director Adesola Osakalumi in rehearsal for Coal Country Joan Marcus
Michael Gaston, Michael Laurence, Ezra Knight, and Steve Earle in rehearsal for <i>Coal Country</i>
Michael Gaston, Michael Laurence, Ezra Knight, and Steve Earle in rehearsal for Coal Country Joan Marcus
Share

Coal Country features sets by Richard Hoover, costumes by Jessica Jahn, lighting by David Lander, and sound design by Darron L. West.

Performances are currently scheduled through March 29; opening night is set for March 3.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!