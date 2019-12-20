A Look Inside Rehearsals for Coming Clean in the West End

The revival of Kevin Elyot’s 1982 play about the breakdown of a gay couple’s relationship will begin performances January 9 at Trafalgar Studios 2.

The 35th anniversary revival of Kevin Elyot’s 1982 play Coming Clean, produced by King’s Head Theatre in 2017, will begin performances January 9, 2020, at London’s Trafalgar Studios 2. The play, depicting the breakdown of a gay couple’s relationship and examining questions of fidelity and love, is scheduled to run through February 2.

Coming Clean premiered at the Bush Theatre in 1982. Set in North London in the early ’80s, a struggling writer and his partner of five years reach a cross-roads in their relationship. Previously open to one-night stands, one of them begins to yearn for something resembling monogamy—until an affair unveils their differing views on love and commitment.

The production, helmed by King’s Head Theatre Artistic Director Adam Spreadbury-Maher, stars Lee Knight as Tony, Elliot Hadley as William/Jurgen, Stanton Plummer-Cambridge as Greg, and Jonah Rzeskiewicz as Robert.

Coming Clean features set design by Amanda Mascarenhas and lighting design by Nic Farman. The West End engagement is produced by King’s Head Theatre, Making Productions Limited, RGM Productions, and Suzanne Jones in association with DeVere Productions.

Elyot’s plays include My Night With Reg, The Day I Stood Still, and Mouth to Mouth, among others.