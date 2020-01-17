A Look Inside Rehearsals for Lauren Yee’s Cambodian Rock Band at Signature Theatre

By Nathan Skethway
Jan 17, 2020
 
Yee’s intimate rock epic, which begins previews in February, is directed by Chay Yew.
Lauren Yee, Abraham Kim, Jane Lui, Chay Yew, Courtney Reed, Moses Villarama, Joe Ngo and Francis Jue Omar Khan

Rehearsals are underway for Signature Theatre's upcoming production of Cambodian Rock Band by resident playwright Lauren Yee. Directed by Chay Yew, the play with music arrives Off-Broadway in February following multiple productions around the country.

Cambodian Rock Band will begin performances February 4 ahead of a February 24 opening, and will now continue through March 14 after a recent extension.

In Cambodian Rock Band, which features songs by the band Dengue Fever, a Khmer Rouge survivor (Joe Ngo) returns to Cambodia for the first time in 30 years, as his daughter (Courtney Reed) prepares to prosecute one of Cambodia's most infamous war criminals. Rounding out the cast Off-Broadway are Francis Jue as Duch, Abraham Kim as Rom, Jane Lui as Pou, and Moses Villarama as Ted/Leng.

Joe Ngo and Moses Villarama Omar Khan
Moses Villarama and Courtney Reed Omar Khan
Abraham Kim, Jane Lui, Courtney Reed, Moses Villarama, Joe Ngo and Francis Jue Omar Khan
Joe Ngo Omar Khan
Francis Jue and Beth Whitaker Omar Khan
Lauren Yee, Abraham Kim, Jane Lui, Chay Yew, Courtney Reed, Moses Villarama, Joe Ngo and Francis Jue Omar Khan
Cambodian Rock Band Omar Khan
Jane Lui and Chay Yew Omar Khan
Chay Yew Omar Khan
Lauren Yee Omar Khan
The creative team includes scenic designer Takeshi Kata, costume designer Linda Cho, lighting designer David Weiner, sound designer Mikhail Fiksel, projection designer Luke Norby, and music supervisor Matt MacNelly. Fight direction is by Unkle Dave’s Fight-House with casting by Caparelliotis Casting. Charles M. Turner III is the show's production stage manager.

Cambodian Rock Band has had productions at La Jolla, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Victory Gardens in Chicago, and South Coast Rep.

The Signature production launches Steinberg Award–winning playwright Yee’s Residency 5 at the Off-Broadway theatre.

