A Look Inside Rehearsals for Ravens: Spassky vs. Fischer in London

By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 15, 2019
The world premiere of Tom Morton-Smith’s new thriller will begin performances at the Hampstead Theatre November 29.
Robert Emms and Ronan Raftery in rehearsal for <i>Ravens: Spassky vs. Fischer</i>
Robert Emms and Ronan Raftery in rehearsal for Ravens: Spassky vs. Fischer

The world premiere of Tom Morton-Smith’s new thriller Ravens: Spassky vs. Fischer will begin performances at the Hampstead Theatre November 29 ahead of a December 5 opening. Directed by Annabelle Comyn, the new play is scheduled to run through January 18, 2020.

Ravens: Spassky vs. Fischer tells the story of one of the pivotal moments of the Cold War era, and one of the greatest sporting matches in history: the 1972 “Match of the Century” between towering chess grandmasters from the USSR and USA, Boris Spassky and Bobby Fischer.

Flip through photos of rehearsal below:

Beruce Khan and Emma Pallant in rehearsal for <i>Ravens: Spassky vs. Fischer</i>
Beruce Khan and Emma Pallant in rehearsal for Ravens: Spassky vs. Fischer
in rehearsal for <i>Ravens: Spassky vs. Fischer</i>
Anabelle Comyn in rehearsal for Ravens: Spassky vs. Fischer
Gunnar Cauthery, Emma Pallant, and Buffy Davis in rehearsal for <i>Ravens: Spassky vs. Fischer</i>
Gunnar Cauthery, Emma Pallant, and Buffy Davis in rehearsal for Ravens: Spassky vs. Fischer
in rehearsal for <i>Ravens: Spassky vs. Fischer</i>
Rebecca Scroggs in rehearsal for Ravens: Spassky vs. Fischer
in rehearsal for <i>Ravens: Spassky vs. Fischer</i>
Robert Emms and Gary Shelford in rehearsal for Ravens: Spassky vs. Fischer
Robert Emms and Ronan Raftery in rehearsal for <i>Ravens: Spassky vs. Fischer</i>
Robert Emms and Ronan Raftery in rehearsal for Ravens: Spassky vs. Fischer
in rehearsal for <i>Ravens: Spassky vs. Fischer</i>
Ronan Raftery in rehearsal for Ravens: Spassky vs. Fischer
Robert Emms in rehearsal for <i>Ravens: Spassky vs. Fischer</i>
Robert Emms in rehearsal for Ravens: Spassky vs. Fischer
in rehearsal for <i>Ravens: Spassky vs. Fischer</i>
Ronan Raftery in rehearsal for Ravens: Spassky vs. Fischer
in rehearsal for <i>Ravens: Spassky vs. Fischer</i>
Simon Chandler in rehearsal for Ravens: Spassky vs. Fischer
The production stars Ronan Raftery as Boris Spassky and Robert Emms as Bobby Fischer alongside Gunnar Cauthery, Simon Chandler, Buffy Davis, Philip Desmeules, Solomon Israel, Beruce Khan, Emma Pallant, Gyuri Sarossy, Rebecca Scroggs, and Gary Shelford.

Ravens: Spassky vs. Fischer features designs by Jamie Vartan, lighting design by Howard Harrison, compositions and sound design by Philip Stewart, video design by Jack Phelan, and movement by Mike Ashcroft. Casting is by Juliet Horsley.

