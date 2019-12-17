A Look Inside the 16th Annual Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir Featuring Kristin Chenoweth

The concert starring the Emmy and Tony winner was broadcast on PBS December 16.

The 16th annual Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir, featuring Emmy and Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth, was broadcast on PBS December 16.

The holiday concert, starring the Wicked alum, was filmed in December 2018. A 90-minute version will air on the family entertainment network BYUtv December 19 at 7 PM and 10 PM.

Watch Chenoweth sing "We Need a Little Christmas" in the video above.

“There were exactly three programs I watched on TV growing up: The Tabernacle Choir holiday specials, Miss America, and the Tony Awards,” said Chenoweth in a statement. “This Christmas concert is part of my history, part of my DNA, and it was a bucket list item of mine for a long time, so I am very honored and grateful for this experience. It is music and professionalism at the highest level—it could be a Broadway show. I have been so fortunate to perform in a lot of amazing places, but this is a Top 3 moment for me in my career and something I will never forget.”