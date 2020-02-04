A Look Inside the 30th Annual Kleban Prize Reception

toggle menu
toggle search form
Awards   A Look Inside the 30th Annual Kleban Prize Reception
By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 04, 2020
 
Daniel Messé, Mike Lew, and Rehana Lew Mirza were awarded for their work in musical theatre at the ASCAP headquarters February 3.
30th Annual Kleban Prize Reception_2020_(Clockwise from top left) Elliot H. Brown, Richard Terrano, John Weidman, André Bishop, Gerard Alessandrini, Maury Yeston, Sarah Douglas, Daniel Messé, Rehana Lew Mirza, Mike Lew, Richard Maltby, Jr_HR.JPG
(Clockwise from top left) Elliot H. Brown, Richard Terrano, John Weidman, André Bishop, Gerard Alessandrini, Maury Yeston, Sarah Douglas, Daniel Messé, Rehana Lew Mirza, Mike Lew, and Richard Maltby, Jr. Davyd H Suber Jr. for The Kleban Foundation

The 30th Annual Kleban Prizes for Musical Theatre were presented February 3 in a private ceremony hosted by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) and BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop at the ASCAP headquarters in New York City. The reception honored Daniel Messé with the prize for most promising musical theatre lyricist and Rehana Lew Mirza and Mike Lew with the prize for most promising musical theatre librettist.

Messé scored the Public Theater’s 2009 Shakespeare in the Park production of Twelfth Night, starring Anne Hathaway and Audra McDonald. He made his Broadway debut with the stage adaptation of Amélie, featuring music by Messé, lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Messé, and a book by Craig Lucas. He’s currently working with co-lyricist Sean Hartley on adapting Lucas’ play Prelude to a Kiss for South Coast Repertory and developing a new theatrical song cycle inspired by Twain’s Huck Finn entitled You Don’t Know About Me Without You.

Mirza and Lew are married playwrights sharing a Mellon Foundation National Playwright residency at Ma-Yi Theater. Their Rodgers Award–winning musical Bhangin’ It (co-book writers with composer Sam Willmott) is upcoming at La Jolla Playhouse and McCarter Theatre in 2021. Individually, Mirza’s plays include Hatefuck and Soldier X with Lew’s plays including Teenage Dick and Tiger Style!.

A Look Inside the 30th Annual Kleban Prize Reception

A Look Inside the 30th Annual Kleban Prize Reception

10 PHOTOS
30th Annual Kleban Prize Reception_2020_(Clockwise from top left) Elliot H. Brown, Richard Terrano, John Weidman, André Bishop, Gerard Alessandrini, Maury Yeston, Sarah Douglas, Daniel Messé, Rehana Lew Mirza, Mike Lew, Richard Maltby, Jr_HR.JPG
(Clockwise from top left) Elliot H. Brown, Richard Terrano, John Weidman, André Bishop, Gerard Alessandrini, Maury Yeston, Sarah Douglas, Daniel Messé, Rehana Lew Mirza, Mike Lew, and Richard Maltby, Jr. Davyd H Suber Jr. for The Kleban Foundation
30th Annual Kleban Prize Reception_2020_Victoria Clark, Mike Lew, Rehana Lew Mirza, and Daniel Messé_HR.jpg
Victoria Clark, Mike Lew, Rehana Lew Mirza, and Daniel Messé Davyd H Suber Jr. for The Kleban Foundation
30th Annual Kleban Prize Reception_2020_2020 Kleban Prize recipients Rehana Lew Mirza and Mike Lew Daniel Messé _HR.JPG
Rehana Lew Mirza, Mike Lew, and Daniel Messé Davyd H Suber Jr. for The Kleban Foundation
30th Annual Kleban Prize Reception_2020_(Clockwise from top left) Gerard Alessandrini, Daniel Messé, Rehana Lew Mirza, and Mike Lew_HR.jpg
(Clockwise from top left) Gerard Alessandrini, Daniel Messé, Rehana Lew Mirza, and Mike Lew Davyd H Suber Jr. for The Kleban Foundation
30th Annual Kleban Prize Reception_2020_Richard Maltby, Jr_HR.jpg
Richard Maltby, Jr. Davyd H Suber Jr. for The Kleban Foundation
30th Annual Kleban Prize Reception_2020_Patrick Cook_HR.jpg
Patrick Cook Davyd H Suber Jr. for The Kleban Foundation
30th Annual Kleban Prize Reception_2020_Nathan Tysen and Jocelyn Mackenzie_HR.jpg
Nathan Tysen and Jocelyn Mackenzie Davyd H Suber Jr. for The Kleban Foundation
30th Annual Kleban Prize Reception_2020_Mike Lew, Rehana Lew Mirza, and Richard Maltby, Jr_HR.jpg
Mike Lew, Rehana Lew Mirza, and Richard Maltby, Jr. Davyd H Suber Jr. for The Kleban Foundation
30th Annual Kleban Prize Reception_2020_Daniel Messé_HR.jpg
Daniel Messé Davyd H Suber Jr. for The Kleban Foundation
30th Annual Kleban Prize Reception_2020_(L-R, back) Mike Lew, Sam Willmott, Kathy Evans, Amy Corcoran, Rujuta Vaidya, Rehana Lew Mirza, Danny Burgos, Deep Singh, Anu Mysore; (L-R, front) Ari Afsar, Laura Dadap_HR.jpg
(L–R, back) Mike Lew, Sam Willmott, Kathy Evans, Amy Corcoran, Rujuta Vaidya, Rehana Lew Mirza, Danny Burgos, Deep Singh, and Anu Mysore; (L–R, front) Ari Afsar and Laura Dadap Davyd H Suber Jr. for The Kleban Foundation
Share

The trio of Tony Award-winning judges who made the final determination this year were Forbidden Broadway creator-director-writer Gerard Alessandrini, actor-director Victoria Clark (Light in the Piazza, Cinderella), and producer Robyn Goodman (Avenue Q, In The Heights).

The Kleban Foundation was established in 1988 under the will of Edward L. Kleban, best known as the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning lyricist of the musical A Chorus Line. Kleban's will made provisions for annual prizes, which in recent years have totaled $100,000 each, payable over two years, to be given to the most promising lyricist and librettist in American Musical Theatre.

Previous Kleban Prize winners include Shaina Taub (The Devil Wears Prada), Lisa Kron (Fun Home), Robert L. Freedman and Steven Lutvak (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), Jason Robert Brown (Parade), Michael Korie (Grey Gardens), and Jeff Marx and Robert Lopez (Avenue Q).

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!