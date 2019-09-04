A Matinee, a Pinter Play: Can You Name These 6 Shows?

Ahead of Betrayal opening with Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox, and Zawe Ashton, look back at the other six Harold Pinter plays that made it to Broadway.

After beginning preview performances August 14, the Broadway revival of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal will open at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre September 5. The Jamie Lloyd-helmed production, previously seen in the West End, stars Tom Hiddleston (The Avengers series), Charlie Cox (Daredevil), and Zawe Ashton (Wanderlust). The show will play a limited engagement through December 8.

Ahead of the opening night, Playbill is looking back at six other Pinter plays that have come to the Great White Way.

