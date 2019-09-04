A Matinee, a Pinter Play: Can You Name These 6 Shows?

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   A Matinee, a Pinter Play: Can You Name These 6 Shows?
By Andrew Gans
Sep 04, 2019
 
Ahead of Betrayal opening with Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox, and Zawe Ashton, look back at the other six Harold Pinter plays that made it to Broadway.
Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart
Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart Joan Marcus

After beginning preview performances August 14, the Broadway revival of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal will open at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre September 5. The Jamie Lloyd-helmed production, previously seen in the West End, stars Tom Hiddleston (The Avengers series), Charlie Cox (Daredevil), and Zawe Ashton (Wanderlust). The show will play a limited engagement through December 8.

Ahead of the opening night, Playbill is looking back at six other Pinter plays that have come to the Great White Way.

Flip through photos of the Pinter on Broadway below:

6 Harold Pinter Plays That Came to Broadway

6 Harold Pinter Plays That Came to Broadway

12 PHOTOS
???
James Patterson won a Tony Award in the 1967 New York bow of this Pinter play about a party that becomes a nightmare following the arrival of two unexpected, sinister guests. Alan Schneider directed a cast that also incldued Ed Flanders, Henderson Forsythe, Ruth White, and Edward Winter.
The Birthday Party Playbill - Oct 1967
The Birthday Party at the Booth Theatre
Amy Van Nostrand and Dan Butler
In the Trinity Square Repertory Company’s 1982 production of this dark comedy, the paranoid superintendent at a government-run rest home must cope with an annoying aide and a disastrous holiday auction. Courtesy of The Hothouse
cover_no_shadow
The Hothouse at the Playhouse Theatre
Kyle MacLachlan, Aidan Gillen, and Patrick Stewart
David Jones directed the 2003 Broadway revival of this Pinter Play, which explores the changing relationship between two brothers when a vagabond enters their lives. The cast featured Patrick Stewart, Kyle MacLachlan, and Aiden Gillen, who received a Tony nomination. Joan Marcus
cover_no_shadow
The Caretaker at the American Airlines Theatre
Ian McShane, Michael McKean, and Raúl Esparza
Daniel Sullivan directed this 2007 Tony-nominated revival about the ultimate dysfunctional family. The cast featured Ian McShane, Raúl Esparaza, and Eve Best; the later two were nominated for Tony Awards. Scott_Landis
The Homecoming Playbill - Opening Night
The Homecoming at the Cort Theatre
Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart
In this enigmatic play starring Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Billy Crudup, and Shuler Hensley, two aged poets have a conversation in a strange home environment filled with hostile servants. This 2013 production played in repertory with Samuel Beckett's Waiting For Godot. Joan Marcus
No Man's Land / Waiting for Godot Playbill - Opening Night
No Man's Land at the Cort Theatre
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!