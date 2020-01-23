A Movie Adaptation of the Mean Girls Musical Is in the Works

The show from Tina Fey, Jeff Richmond, and Nell Benjamin continues on Broadway and on tour.

From screen to stage—and back to screen. The stage musical adaptation of Mean Girls is slated to get the film treatment. Tina Fey, who wrote and appeared in the original 2004 comedy and earned a Tony nomination for the show’s book, will once again pen the script, utilizing the Tony-nominated score by her husband Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin. “I’m very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen,” Fey, who will produce the new movie with Lorne Michaels, said in a statement. “It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I’ve spent 16 years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe, and I love them dearly.” READ: 6 Shows That Went From Movie to Musical to Movie Musical No word yet on casting or a production timeline for the Paramount Pictures project.

Mean Girls, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, opened at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre in April 2018 and recently recouped its capitalization. The national tour launched in September last year; a West End engagement is also in the works for a spring 2021 London bow.

