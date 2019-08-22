Listen to ‘Your Special Son’ From Upcoming Harry Houdini Musical

The Impossible Man is eyeing a 2021 world premiere in Detroit, where the illusionist gave his final performance.

A new musical based on the life of Harry Houdini is setting its sights on a world debut in Detroit, where the magician and stuntman performed his last show.

Co-producers Karl Sydow (The Last Ship) and Federico Bellone (Sugar) intend to workshop the show, titled The Impossible Man, next year, with Bellone helming the illusion-infused production. An official world premiere would follow in 2021 in the Motor City. With lyrics by Oliver Lidert and music by Simon Manfredini, the score is influenced by the folk music of Houdini’s native Hungary. A song from the show is included below.

The Impossible Man is set during the last show of the magician’s life in the fall of 1926. Through both his swan song and a series of flashbacks, audiences will experience his life, loves, and rise to fame.

This isn't the first time a Houdini musical has gone into development; at one point Hugh Jackman was pursued in a Scott Sanders and David Rockwell production, but the show never fully materialized. Nathan Allen's musical Death and Harry Houdini has seen several runs in Chicago, and a Mexico City production of Houdini: La Magia del Amor (Houdini: The Magic of Love) starred Enrique Chi in 1998.

Check out the teaser trailer above and listen to “Your Special Son” below.

