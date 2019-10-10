A Night With Janis Joplin to Screen in Cinemas in November

The BroadwayHD production, starring Tony nominee Mary Bridget Davies, was captured live in L.A. last year.

BroadwayHD's live recording of A Night With Janis Joplin will be released in cinemas in the U.S. beginning November 5. Filmed last October in Los Angeles while the show was on tour, the musical stars Tony Award nominee Mary Bridget Davies as the legendary '60s rock and blues singer.

Tickets for the musical movie are on sale now. Visit CineLife Entertainment for cinemas and show times.

A Night With Janis Joplin played a brief Broadway run during the 2013–2014 season, garnering Davies a Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. The show, which charts the singer's rise to fame, later hit the road and is currently on its third national tour.

Commissioned by the Joplin estate and conceived, written, and directed by Randy Johnson, the musical also tracks several of Joplin's musical influences, including Bessie Smith, Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Etta James, and more. The production has choreography by Patricia Wilcox, with musical direction by Brent Crayon.

BroadwayHD's multi-camera live-capture took place October 4, 2018, at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles. The production is produced by Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley, and directed by David Horn, executive producer of PBS’ Great Performances for WNET.

Davies will also release a new album in 2020, which will feature some never-before-released sons by Jerry Ragovoy, the hit songwriter for many Joplin classics including “A Piece of My Heart” and “Stay With Me.” Davies will perform live in concert for the single release at Le Poisson Rouge October 26 at 8 PM.