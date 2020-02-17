A Sign of the Times, Starring Javier Muñoz, Begins Off-Broadway

The Hamilton and In the Heights star returns Off-Broadway in the new monologue play by Stephen Lloyd Helper.

Performances begin February 17 at Theater 511 for the U.S. premiere of Stephen Lloyd Helper’s A Sign of the Times starring Javier Muñoz. In the new monologue play, a traffic controller tries to distract himself from the pain in his recent past and reclaim his future.

A Sign of the Times is directed by Helper and scheduled to play a limited run through April 4. Greg Brostrom is the understudy for the role of Man.

In the new solo play, a man becomes a traffic controller during a personal and professional crossroads in his own life. With his wit and vivid imagination, he invokes Shakespeare, Einstein, and other visionaries on his emotional odyssey.

A Sign of the Times features sound design and original composition by David Van Tieghem (Burn This, Doubt), costume design by Soule Golden (Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical), and lighting design by Caitlin Rapoport (Twelfth Night). The production stage manager is Lindsay Eberly, with casting by Stephanie Klapper and general management by LDK Productions.

A Sign of the Times is produced by Times Sq Productions LLC.