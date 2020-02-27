A Sign of the Times, Starring Javier Muñoz, Opens Off-Broadway

By Olivia Clement
Feb 27, 2020
 
The Hamilton and In the Heights star returns Off-Broadway in the new monologue play by Stephen Lloyd Helper.
Javier Muñoz in A Sign of the Times by Stephen Lloyd Helper. Photo by Russ Rowland (2).jpg
Javier Muñoz in A Sign of the Times Russ Rowland

The U.S. premiere of Stephen Lloyd Helper’s A Sign of the Times, starring Javier Muñoz, opens Off-Broadway February 27. In the new monologue play, a traffic controller tries to distract himself from the pain in his recent past and reclaim his future.

A Sign of the Times is directed by Helper and scheduled to play a limited run through April 4 at Theater 511. Greg Brostrom is the understudy for the role of Man.

In the new solo play, a man becomes a traffic controller during a personal and professional crossroads in his own life. With his wit and vivid imagination, he invokes Shakespeare, Einstein, and other visionaries on his emotional odyssey.

A Sign of the Times features sound design and original composition by David Van Tieghem (Burn This, Doubt), costume design by Soule Golden (Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical), and lighting design by Caitlin Rapoport (Twelfth Night). The production stage manager is Lindsay Eberly, with casting by Stephanie Klapper, and general management by LDK Productions.

A Sign of the Times is produced by Times Sq Productions LLC. Performances began February 17.

Production Photos: A Sign of the Times Off-Broadway

Production Photos: A Sign of the Times Off-Broadway

