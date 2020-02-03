A Sneak Peek at 72 Miles to Go… at Roundabout Theatre Company

A Sneak Peek at 72 Miles to Go… at Roundabout Theatre Company
By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 03, 2020
The world premiere by Hilary Bettis will begin performances at the Laura Pels Theatre February 13.
in rehearsal for <i>72 Miles To Go</i>
Jacqueline Guillen, Bobby Moreno, and Tyler Alvarez in rehearsal for 72 Miles To Go Jeremy Daniel

Rehearsals are underway for the Roundabout Theatre Company's world premiere of Hilary Bettis’ play 72 Miles to Go… The production, directed by Jo Bonney, will begin performances at the Laura Pels Theatre February 13 ahead of a March 10 opening night.

The new play stars Maria Elena Ramirez (Fish in the Dark, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) as Anita, a woman deported from her home and separated from her family in Arizona; rounding out the cast are Triney Sandoval as Billy, Tyler Alvarez as Aaron, Jacqueline Guillén as Eva, and Bobby Moreno as Christian.

In 72 Miles to Go... Anita measures the space between her, in Nogales, Mexico, and her husband and children in Tucson, Arizona. It's a distance measured not only by 72 miles, but in graduations, anniversaries, and the countless daily moments they spend apart—but also in the love that keeps them together.

in rehearsal for <i>72 Miles To Go</i>
Triney Sandoval in rehearsal for 72 Miles To Go Jeremy Daniel
in rehearsal for <i>72 Miles To Go</i>
Bobby Moreno in rehearsal for 72 Miles To Go Jeremy Daniel
in rehearsal for <i>72 Miles To Go</i>
Tyler Alvarez and Jacqueline Guillen in rehearsal for 72 Miles To Go Jeremy Daniel
in rehearsal for <i>72 Miles To Go</i>
Hilary Bettis and Jo Bonney in rehearsal for 72 Miles To Go Jeremy Daniel
in rehearsal for <i>72 Miles To Go</i>
Jacqueline Guillen, Bobby Moreno, and Tyler Alvarez in rehearsal for 72 Miles To Go Jeremy Daniel
in rehearsal for <i>72 Miles To Go</i>
Tyler Alvarez in rehearsal for 72 Miles To Go Jeremy Daniel
The production will feature set design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, and sound design by Elisheba Ittoop.

