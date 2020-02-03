A Sneak Peek at 72 Miles to Go… at Roundabout Theatre Company

The world premiere by Hilary Bettis will begin performances at the Laura Pels Theatre February 13.

Rehearsals are underway for the Roundabout Theatre Company's world premiere of Hilary Bettis’ play 72 Miles to Go… The production, directed by Jo Bonney, will begin performances at the Laura Pels Theatre February 13 ahead of a March 10 opening night.

The new play stars Maria Elena Ramirez (Fish in the Dark, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson) as Anita, a woman deported from her home and separated from her family in Arizona; rounding out the cast are Triney Sandoval as Billy, Tyler Alvarez as Aaron, Jacqueline Guillén as Eva, and Bobby Moreno as Christian.

In 72 Miles to Go... Anita measures the space between her, in Nogales, Mexico, and her husband and children in Tucson, Arizona. It's a distance measured not only by 72 miles, but in graduations, anniversaries, and the countless daily moments they spend apart—but also in the love that keeps them together.

The production will feature set design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, and sound design by Elisheba Ittoop.

