A Sneak Peek at Broadway’s A Soldier’s Play, Starring David Alan Grier and Blair Underwood

By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 13, 2019
Charles Fuller’s Pulitzer Prize–winning crime drama, directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon, will begin performances on Broadway December 27.
in rehearsal for <i>A Soldier&#39;s Play</i>
Blair Underwood and Kenny Leon in rehearsal for A Soldier's Play Jeremy Daniel

Charles Fuller’s A Soldier’s Play, starring David Alan Grier (The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess), Blair Underwood (A Streetcar Named Desire), Jerry O’Connell (Living on Love, Jerry Maguire), and Nnamdi Asomugha (Good Grief at Vineyard Theatre), will begin performances on Broadway December 27. The production, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, is set to officially open at the American Airlines Theatre January 21, 2020.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning crime drama tells the story of a tenacious investigator who must race against his white leadership to unravel who murdered a black sergeant on a Louisiana Army base.

in rehearsal for <i>A Soldier&#39;s Play</i>
Cast in rehearsal for A Soldier's Play Jeremy Daniel
in rehearsal for <i>A Soldier&#39;s Play</i>
Blair Underwood and Kenny Leon in rehearsal for A Soldier's Play Jeremy Daniel
Cast in rehearsal for <i>A Soldier&#39;s Play</i>
Cast in rehearsal for A Soldier's Play Jeremy Daniel
McKinley Belcher III, Rob Demery, Nnamdi Asomugha, and Billy Eugene Jones in rehearsal for <i>A Soldier&#39;s Play</i>
McKinley Belcher III, Rob Demery, Nnamdi Asomugha, and Billy Eugene Jones in rehearsal for A Soldier's Play Jeremy Daniel
in rehearsal for <i>A Soldier&#39;s Play</i>
Kenny Leon in rehearsal for A Soldier's Play Jeremy Daniel
Jerry O&#39;Connell and Blair Underwood in rehearsal for <i>A Soldier&#39;s Play</i>
Jerry O'Connell and Blair Underwood in rehearsal for A Soldier's Play Jeremy Daniel
in rehearsal for <i>A Soldier&#39;s Play</i>
David Alan Grier and Blair Underwood in rehearsal for A Soldier's Play Jeremy Daniel
The cast also includes Billy Eugene Jones (The Mountaintop) as Private James Wilkie, Jared Grimes (After Midnight) as Private Tony Smalls, and Lee Aaron Rosen (Angels in America) as Captain Wilcox.

Making their Broadway debuts are former NFL All-Pro defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha, Rob Demery (Good Faith at Yale Repertory Theatre), Nate Mann (Atlantic Theater Company’s Little Women), Warner Miller (Signature Theatre’s By the Way, Meet Vera Stark), J. Alphonse Nicholson (Second Stage’s Days of Rage), and McKinley Belcher III (MCC’s The Light).

A Soldier’s Play will features set design by Derek McLane, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, and sound design by Dan Moses Schreier.

