A Sneak Peek at Encores! Mack & Mabel Starring Douglas Sills and Alexandra Socha

The presentation of the Jerry Herman musical is scheduled to begin performances February 19 at New York City Center.

Encores! Mack & Mabel, starring Douglas Sills (War Paint) and Alexandra Socha (Head Over Heels), is set to begin performances at New York City February 19. The presentation of the 1974 musical is scheduled to run through February 23.

Mack & Mabel tells the story of silent film director Mack Sennett (Sills), who pioneers the art of film comedy, and falls in love with his major discovery and star, Mabel Normand (Socha). The musical features a score by Jerry Herman, and a book by Michael Stewart.

Joining the duo will be Tony nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie) as Lottie Ames, Major Attaway (Aladdin) as Fatty Arbuckle, Tony nominee Michael Berresse (The Cher Show) as William Desmond Taylor, Ben Fankhauser (Newsies) as Frank Wyman, Jordan Gelber (Elf) as Mr. Kessel, Evan Kasprzak (Newsies) as Freddy, Raymond J. Lee (Soft Power) as Andy, Kevin Ligon (Hello, Dolly!) as Eddie, Allen Lewis Rickman (Relatively Speaking) as Mr. Bauman, and Janet Noh as Ella.

Rounding out the company are Alex Julian Aquilino, Matt Bauman, Maria Briggs, Julian R. Decker, Sara Esty, Paige Faure, Haley Fish, Leslie Donna Flesner, Garett Hawe, Leah Horowitz, Matt Moisey, Madison Stratton, Diana Vaden, Jacob Keith Watson, Kristen Beth Williams, Darius Wright, Joy Woods, and Richard Riaz Yoder.

Josh Rhodes directs and choreographs the Encores! production, which includes Stewart's sister Francine Pascal’s revisions. Music director Rob Berman will direct conduct the Encores! Orchestra.