A Sneak Peek at Harry Townsend's Last Stand Off-Broadway

Photos   A Sneak Peek at Harry Townsend's Last Stand Off-Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Nov 07, 2019
 
The George Eastman play, starring Len Cariou and Craig Bierko, begins performances at New York City Center November 18.
in rehearsal for <i>Harry Townsend&#39;s Last Stand</i>
Craig Bierko and Len Cariou in rehearsal for Harry Townsend's Last Stand

George Eastman’s Harry Townsend’s Last Stand will begin performances at New York City Center Stage II November 18. Starring Len Cariou and Craig Bierko, the two-hander about a father and son tells a story of family dynamics, passion, and humor.

Directed by Karen Carpenter, the production will open at December 4.

Flip through photos of rehearsals below:

Karen Carpenter in rehearsal for <i>Harry Townsend&#39;s Last Stand</i>
Karen Carpenter in rehearsal for Harry Townsend's Last Stand
in rehearsal for <i>Harry Townsend&#39;s Last Stand</i>
George Eastman in rehearsal for Harry Townsend's Last Stand
Craig Bierko and Len Cariou in rehearsal for <i>Harry Townsend&#39;s Last Stand</i>
Craig Bierko and Len Cariou in rehearsal for Harry Townsend's Last Stand
Craig Bierko and Len Cariou in rehearsal for <i>Harry Townsend&#39;s Last Stand</i>
Craig Bierko and Len Cariou in rehearsal for Harry Townsend's Last Stand
Craig Bierko and Len Cariou in rehearsal for <i>Harry Townsend&#39;s Last Stand</i>
Craig Bierko and Len Cariou in rehearsal for Harry Townsend's Last Stand
in rehearsal for <i>Harry Townsend&#39;s Last Stand</i>
Craig Bierko in rehearsal for Harry Townsend's Last Stand
Len Cariou in rehearsal for <i>Harry Townsend&#39;s Last Stand</i>
Len Cariou in rehearsal for Harry Townsend's Last Stand
in rehearsal for <i>Harry Townsend&#39;s Last Stand</i>
Craig Bierko and Len Cariou in rehearsal for Harry Townsend's Last Stand
in rehearsal for <i>Harry Townsend&#39;s Last Stand</i>
Craig Bierko and Len Cariou in rehearsal for Harry Townsend's Last Stand
Craig Bierko, in rehearsal for <i>Harry Townsend&#39;s Last Stand</i>
Craig Bierko, George Eastman, Len Cariou, and Karen Carpenter in rehearsal for Harry Townsend's Last Stand
Cariou is a Tony winner for the original Broadway production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Bierko is Tony- and Drama Desk-nominated for his performance as Harold Hill in the 2000 revival of The Music Man.

Harry Townsend’s Last Stand features scenic design by Lauren Helpern, costume design by David C. Woolard, lighting design by Jeff Davis, and sound design by John Gromada. Harry Townsend's Last Stand is produced by Dennis Grimaldi (A Gentleman’s Guide to Murder, Angels In America)

