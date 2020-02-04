A Sneak Peek at U.S. Premiere of A Sign of the Times With Hamilton’s Javier Muñoz

By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 04, 2020
 
Stephen Lloyd Helper’s monologue play will debut February 17 at Theater 511.
Javier Muñoz in rehearsal for <i>A Sign of the Times</i>
Javier Muñoz in rehearsal for A Sign of the Times Stephen Lloyd Helper

The U.S. premiere of Stephen Lloyd Helper’s A Sign of the Times will begin performances February 17 ahead of a February 27 opening night. The monologue play is scheduled to run through April 4 at Theater 511.

The production stars Hamilton and In the Heights star Javier Muñoz as a man who becomes a traffic controller during a personal and professional crossroads in his own life. With his wit and vivid imagination, he invokes Shakespeare, Einstein, and other visionaries on his emotional odyssey. Greg Brostrom is the understudy for the role of Man.

The solo play will feature sound design and original composition by David Van Tieghem (Burn This, Doubt), costume design by Soule Golden (Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical), and lighting design by Caitlin Rapoport (Twelfth Night). The production stage manager is Lindsay Eberly, with casting by Stephanie Klapper and general management by LDK Productions.

A Sign of the Times is produced by Times Sq Productions LLC.

