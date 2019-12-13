A Snow White Christmas, Featuring Michelle Williams, Neil Patrick Harris, Jared Gertner, More, Begins December 13

A Snow White Christmas, Featuring Michelle Williams, Neil Patrick Harris, Jared Gertner, More, Begins December 13
By Andrew Gans
Dec 13, 2019
 
The limited engagement continues through December 22 in Pasadena.
Michelle Williams as The Wicked Queen.
Michelle Williams as The Wicked Queen. Curtis Brown

The Lythgoe Family Panto’s 10-year anniversary production of A Snow White Christmas plays the Pasadena Civic Auditorium beginning December 13. Featuring new songs and a new script, the limited engagement will continue through December 22.

Grammy-winning Destiny's Child star Michelle Williams, who has been seen on Broadway in Once On This Island, Aida, and Chicago, plays the Wicked Queen with Olivia Sanabia (Disney Channel’s Coop & Cami Ask the World, Amazon’s Just Add Magic) as Snow White.

A_Series_Of_Unfortunate_Events_Season_2_Premiere_2018_HR
Neil Patrick Harris Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The cast also features Michael Campion (Netflix’s Fuller House) in the role of Prince Harry, Jared Gertner (Broadway’s The Book of Mormon) as Muddles, Garrett Clayton (Teen Beach Movie, Hairspray Live!) as The Huntsman, and Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris in the pre-recorded role of The On Screen Magic Mirror.

The company also features local young dancers Isabella Baight, Lily Liquigan, Kira Chan, Sydney Thomas, Ella Rose Pagano, Evee Lee, Peter Hull, Kinley Cunningham, Kiana Fulgencio, Savannah Han, Lexi Hernandez, Evan Hernandez, Lauren Noy, and Layla Krugh.

Bonnie Lythgoe directs the production, featuring a book by Kris Lythgoe, with choreography by Napoleon and Tabitha D’umo. Casting is by Executive Producer Becky Lythgoe. The production also has music supervision, arrangements, and musical direction by Michael Orland.

In this updated version of the classic fairy tale, Princess Snow White joins forces with the Seven Dwarves to defeat her wicked aunt, the Queen. In the style of British Panto, audiences are encouraged to interact, booing the baddies and cheering for the hero.

For tickets visit ThePasadenaCivic.com.

(Updated December 13, 2019)

