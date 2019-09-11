A Snow White Christmas Will Feature Neil Patrick Harris, Jared Gertner, Garrett Clayton

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   A Snow White Christmas Will Feature Neil Patrick Harris, Jared Gertner, Garrett Clayton
By Andrew Gans
Sep 11, 2019
 
The limited engagement will begin performances in Pasadena December 13.
A_Series_Of_Unfortunate_Events_Season_2_Premiere_2018_HR
Neil Patrick Harris Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Lythgoe Family Panto’s 10-year anniversary production of A Snow White Christmas, featuring new songs and a new script, will play the Pasadena Civic Auditorium December 13–22.

The cast will be headed by Jared Gertner (Broadway’s The Book of Mormon) as Muddles, Garrett Clayton (Teen Beach Movie, Hairspray Live!) as The Huntsman, and Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris in the pre-recorded role of The On Screen Magic Mirror. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Garrett Clayton
Garrett Clayton

Bonnie Lythgoe will direct the production, featuring a book by Kris Lythgoe, with choreography by Napoleon and Tabitha D’umo. Casting is by Executive Producer Becky Lythgoe.

In this updated version of the classic fairy tale, Princess Snow White joins forces with the Seven Dwarves to defeat her wicked aunt, the Queen. In the style of British Panto, audiences are encouraged to interact, booing the baddies and cheering for the hero.

This season Lythgoe Family Panto will also present Peter Pan and Tinker Bell-A Pirates Christmas, starring John O’Hurley as Captain Hook and Ashley Argota as Tinker Bell at the Laguna Playhouse, December 4–29; A Snow White Christmas, presented in partnership with North Carolina Theatre at the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, November 30–December 8; and Aladdin and His Winter Wish, presented in partnership with Tennessee Performing Arts Center at the James K. Polk Theatre in Nashville, December 12–22.

For tickets visit ThePasadenaCivic.com.

A Snow White Christmas, With Lindsay Pearce and Erich Bergen, Opens in L.A.

A Snow White Christmas, With Lindsay Pearce and Erich Bergen, Opens in L.A.

Lythgoe Family Productions’ A Snow White Christmas, with Lindsay Pearce of "Glee" and Erich Bergen, opened at El Portal Theatre Nov. 29.

34 PHOTOS
http://images.playbill.com/photo/x/m/xmasla1.jpg
Ed Geller
http://images.playbill.com/photo/x/m/xmasla2.jpg
Ed Geller
Carolers
Carolers Ed Geller
Bonnie Lythgoe
Bonnie Lythgoe Ed Geller
Lindsay Pearce
Lindsay Pearce Ed Geller
Erich Bergen and Lindsay Pearce
Erich Bergen and Lindsay Pearce Ed Geller
Erich Bergen
Erich Bergen Ed Geller
Kris Lythgoe
Kris Lythgoe Ed Geller
Becky Baeling, Kris Lythgoe and Bonnie Lythgoe
Becky Baeling, Kris Lythgoe and Bonnie Lythgoe Ed Geller
Jonathan Meza
Jonathan Meza Ed Geller
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!