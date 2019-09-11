A Snow White Christmas Will Feature Neil Patrick Harris, Jared Gertner, Garrett Clayton

The limited engagement will begin performances in Pasadena December 13.

Lythgoe Family Panto’s 10-year anniversary production of A Snow White Christmas, featuring new songs and a new script, will play the Pasadena Civic Auditorium December 13–22.

The cast will be headed by Jared Gertner (Broadway’s The Book of Mormon) as Muddles, Garrett Clayton (Teen Beach Movie, Hairspray Live!) as The Huntsman, and Tony winner Neil Patrick Harris in the pre-recorded role of The On Screen Magic Mirror. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Bonnie Lythgoe will direct the production, featuring a book by Kris Lythgoe, with choreography by Napoleon and Tabitha D’umo. Casting is by Executive Producer Becky Lythgoe.

In this updated version of the classic fairy tale, Princess Snow White joins forces with the Seven Dwarves to defeat her wicked aunt, the Queen. In the style of British Panto, audiences are encouraged to interact, booing the baddies and cheering for the hero.

This season Lythgoe Family Panto will also present Peter Pan and Tinker Bell-A Pirates Christmas, starring John O’Hurley as Captain Hook and Ashley Argota as Tinker Bell at the Laguna Playhouse, December 4–29; A Snow White Christmas, presented in partnership with North Carolina Theatre at the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, November 30–December 8; and Aladdin and His Winter Wish, presented in partnership with Tennessee Performing Arts Center at the James K. Polk Theatre in Nashville, December 12–22.

For tickets visit ThePasadenaCivic.com.

