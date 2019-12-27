A Soldier’s Play Begins Previews on Broadway December 27, Starring David Alan Grier and Blair Underwood

The Kenny Leon-directed revival of Charles Fuller Pulitzer Prize-winning drama runs at American Airlines theatre.

The Kenny Leon-directed revival of Charles Fuller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning crime drama A Soldier’s Play begins previews at American Airlines Theatre on Broadway December 27. The production is set to officially open January 21, 2020.

Tony nominee David Alan Grier (The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess) and Broadway alum Blair Underwood (A Streetcar Named Desire) star in the whodunit as Sergeant Vernon C. Waters and Captain Richard Davenport, respectively. The play follows Davenport, a tenacious investigator, who must race against his white leadership to unravel who murdered Waters on a Louisiana Army base.

Joining the pair on stage are fellow theatre veterans Jerry O’Connell (Seminar) as Captain Charles Taylor, Billy Eugene Jones (The Mountaintop) as Private James Wilkie, Jared Grimes (After Midnight) as Private Tony Smalls, and Lee Aaron Rosen (Angels in America) as Captain Wilcox. Making their Broadway debuts are former NFL All-Pro defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha as Private First Class Melvin Peterson, Rob Demery as Corporal Bernard Cobb, Nate Mann as Lieutenant Byrd, Warner Miller as Corporal Ellis, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Private C. J. Memphis, and McKinley Belcher III as Private Louis Henson.

A Soldier’s Play features set design by Derek McLane, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, and sound design by Dan Moses Schreier.