A Stage Adaptation of BBC’s Upstart Crow Opens February 17 in London

David Mitchell reprises his performance as William Shakespeare at the Gielgud Theatre.

Ben Elton’s stage adaptation of the BBC sitcom Upstart Crow opens February 17 at the Gielgud Theatre. David Mitchell makes his West End debut in the comedy, playing William Shakespeare as he did in the series.

Joining Mitchell on stage are Game of Thrones’ Gemma Whelan with Helen Monks, Rob Rouse, Steve Speirs, Danielle Phillips, Jason Callender, Rachel Summers, and Reice Weathers. Rounding out the cast are understudies Annabel Smith, Andrew Hodges, and Kimisha Lewis.

The play follows the Bard in 1605 shortly after the original (reportedly disastrous) productions of Measure for Measure and All's Well That End's Well. In attempt to make a comeback play, Shakespeare is sidelined by personal and professional issues that put his storied career in jeopardy of being forgotten.

Directed by Olivier winner Sean Foley (The Play What I Wrote), the 11-week engagement continues through April 25.