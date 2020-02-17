A Stage Adaptation of BBC’s Upstart Crow Opens February 17 in London

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   A Stage Adaptation of BBC’s Upstart Crow Opens February 17 in London
By Dan Meyer
Feb 17, 2020
Buy Tickets to Upstart Crow
 
David Mitchell reprises his performance as William Shakespeare at the Gielgud Theatre.
David Mitchell
David Mitchell

Ben Elton’s stage adaptation of the BBC sitcom Upstart Crow opens February 17 at the Gielgud Theatre. David Mitchell makes his West End debut in the comedy, playing William Shakespeare as he did in the series.

Joining Mitchell on stage are Game of Thrones’ Gemma Whelan with Helen Monks, Rob Rouse, Steve Speirs, Danielle Phillips, Jason Callender, Rachel Summers, and Reice Weathers. Rounding out the cast are understudies Annabel Smith, Andrew Hodges, and Kimisha Lewis.

The play follows the Bard in 1605 shortly after the original (reportedly disastrous) productions of Measure for Measure and All's Well That End's Well. In attempt to make a comeback play, Shakespeare is sidelined by personal and professional issues that put his storied career in jeopardy of being forgotten.

Directed by Olivier winner Sean Foley (The Play What I Wrote), the 11-week engagement continues through April 25.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!