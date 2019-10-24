A Woman of the World, Starring Kathleen Chalfant, Begins Off-Broadway

By Olivia Clement
Oct 24, 2019
 
The Tony nominee stars as Emily Dickinson's posthumous editor, Mabel Loomis Todd, in Rebecca Gilman's new play at 59E59.
Performances begin October 24 at 59E59 Theaters for the world premiere of A Woman of the World, a new monologue play by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rebecca Gilman about Emily Dickinson's posthumous editor, Mabel Loomis Todd. Kathleen Chalfant stars as Mabel in the Valentina Fratti-helmed production.

Presented by The Acting Company in association with Miranda Theatre Company, A Woman of the World is set to officially open October 30.

In A Woman of the World, we meet Mabel in her 70s, an accomplished journalist and naturalist living on Hog Island in Maine. She regales us with tales of her storied life, spilling secrets and revealing the true nature of her relationship with one of America’s most celebrated poets.

