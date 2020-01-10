Aaron Sorkin and To Kill a Mockingbird Original Cast Members to Join Soledad O’Brien and More in Conversation

Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger, Gbenga Akinnagbe, NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and more will discuss creating change in the criminal justice system.

On January 30, To Kill a Mockingbird playwright Aaron Sorkin will join members of the original Broadway cast (Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger and Gbenga Akinnagbe), NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Exonerated 5 Kevin Richardson, Color of Change CEO Rashad Robinson, and more in a discussion about today’s criminal justice system and how to create change within it. The multimedia event known as The Mockingbird Project will be moderated by Soledad O’Brien and take place on the stage of New York City’s Town Hall, beginning at 7PM. WATCH: Aaron Sorkin on Adapting To Kill a Mockingbird, Falling in Love With Theatre, and The West Wing References Built Into His New Broadway Play The evening is directed by Akinnagbe, who originated the role of Tom Robinson, the black farmhand falsley accused and convicted of raping a white woman, in the Broadway play. The Mockingbird Project is presented by the Innocence Project and Liberated People.

