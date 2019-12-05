Abbie Spallen's Pumpgirl Extends at Irish Rep

The critically acclaimed production continues into the new year.

Irish Repertory Theatre has extended its limited run of Abbie Spallen's Pumpgirl, directed by Nicola Murphy. Originally scheduled to play through December 29 in the downstairs theatre, the Off-Broadway production will now continue through January 12, 2020.

A portrait of rural life in Northern Island, Pumpgirl sees the lives of two women become perilously intertwined—Pumpgirl, a tomboy who works in a gas station, and Sinead, the wife of an amateur stock-car racer whose isolated, disappointing existence causes her to simmer with rage

The play, originally presented in the U.K. by the Bush Theatre and later in New York City by Manhattan Theatre Club, is the winner of the 2007 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, among other awards.

The Irish Rep production features a cast made up of Hamish Allan-Headley (The Belle of Belfast) as Hammy, Labhaoise Magee (Dancing at Lughnasa) as Pumpgirl, and Clare O’Malley (The O’Casey Cycle) as Sinead..

Pumpgirl features scenic design by Yu-Hsuan Chen (Nomad Motel), costume design by Molly Seidel (The Woodsman), lighting design by Michael O’Connor (Little Gem), and sound design by Fan Zhang (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord).

Pumpgirl began November 7 and opened to critical acclaim November 14. Performances are in the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre.