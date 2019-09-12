Absurdist Comedy Bewilderness to Receive Reading at Circle in the Square

toggle menu
toggle search form
Readings and Workshops   Absurdist Comedy Bewilderness to Receive Reading at Circle in the Square
By Emily Selleck
Sep 12, 2019
 
The play by Zack Fine follows the life of Henry David Thoreau on his journey to writing Walden.
Circle_in_the_Square_Theatre_2017_02_HR.jpg
Circle in the Square Theatre Marc J. Franklin

The Circle Series, which presents new and classic works on the Circle in the Square Theatre stage on Monday nights, will showcase a new play by Zack Fine titled Bewilderness. The one-night-only event will take place at the Broadway venue, currently home to the Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma!, September 16.

The play, described as an unconventional and absurdist comedy, will follow the life of Henry David Thoreau on his journey to writing his masterpiece Walden.

“For me, a circle is the greatest representation of eternity, which is why I'm so eager to have Bewilderness as part of The Circle Series. My sincere hope is that The Circle Series makes my play eternal... I've been an actor and an audience member for The Circle Series...I am thrilled to be part of it now as a writer and am so excited to see how this reading series continues to become an incubator for great theatre in New York City," Fine says.

Fine will also direct the presentation, starring Alex Morf and Evan Zes among a cast that portrays Thoreau’s family and Ralph Waldo Emerson.

The series, from Circle in the Square Theatre School, Pigasus Institute, and Rachel Shuey, will continue with readings September 23 and 30, as well as October 7, 14, 21, and 31.

Production Photos: Oklahoma! on Broadway

Production Photos: Oklahoma! on Broadway

12 PHOTOS
Oklahoma_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ali Stroker and James Davis Little Fang Photo
Oklahoma_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Damon Daunno and Mary Testa Little Fang Photo
Oklahoma_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Mallory Portnoy and Damon Daunno Little Fang Photo
Oklahoma_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ali Stroker and Will Brill Little Fang Photo
Oklahoma_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Damon Daunno & Rebecca Naomi Jones Little Fang Photo
Oklahoma_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Patrick Vaill and Will Brill Little Fang Photo
Oklahoma_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Gabrielle Hamilton Little Fang Photo
Oklahoma_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Oklahoma! Little Fang Photo
Oklahoma_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Rebecca Naomi Jones and Damon Daunno Little Fang Photo
Oklahoma_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Damon Daunno Little Fang Photo
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!