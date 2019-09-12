Absurdist Comedy Bewilderness to Receive Reading at Circle in the Square

The play by Zack Fine follows the life of Henry David Thoreau on his journey to writing Walden.

The Circle Series, which presents new and classic works on the Circle in the Square Theatre stage on Monday nights, will showcase a new play by Zack Fine titled Bewilderness. The one-night-only event will take place at the Broadway venue, currently home to the Tony-winning revival of Oklahoma!, September 16.

The play, described as an unconventional and absurdist comedy, will follow the life of Henry David Thoreau on his journey to writing his masterpiece Walden.

“For me, a circle is the greatest representation of eternity, which is why I'm so eager to have Bewilderness as part of The Circle Series. My sincere hope is that The Circle Series makes my play eternal... I've been an actor and an audience member for The Circle Series...I am thrilled to be part of it now as a writer and am so excited to see how this reading series continues to become an incubator for great theatre in New York City," Fine says.

Fine will also direct the presentation, starring Alex Morf and Evan Zes among a cast that portrays Thoreau’s family and Ralph Waldo Emerson.

The series, from Circle in the Square Theatre School, Pigasus Institute, and Rachel Shuey, will continue with readings September 23 and 30, as well as October 7, 14, 21, and 31.

