Actors’ Equity Members Vote to Approve New Broadway Contract

Changes include annual compensation increases and improvements for stage managers and swings.

Ninety-five percent of Actors' Equity members voted to approve a new Production Contract with the Broadway League. Changes include annual compensation increases and improvements for stage managers and swings.

Voting began in September, after AEA announced it had reached a tentative agreement with the League, and concluded October 15.

“This negotiation resulted in not only great compensation increases for our members but created new terms and conditions that provide further protections for stage managers and swings,” said Mary McColl, the executive director of AEA. “This is the third negotiation we have completed with the Broadway League this year. Thanks to the solidarity and support of our members, all three have been successful.”

Actors’ Equity announced it had reached terms on a new Show Development Agreement with the League in February, and AEA's Short Engagement Touring (SETA) contract with the Broadway League was renewed in May.

“The negotiating team focused on the priorities from members who gave us feedback in our contract survey, and I’m pleased to see so many members agree that this new contract delivers on their priorities,” said Ira Mont, chair of the Production Contract Committee.