Actors’ Equity Members Vote to Approve New Broadway Contract

toggle menu
toggle search form
Industry News   Actors’ Equity Members Vote to Approve New Broadway Contract
By Olivia Clement
Oct 17, 2019
 
Changes include annual compensation increases and improvements for stage managers and swings.
Actors Equity HR

Ninety-five percent of Actors' Equity members voted to approve a new Production Contract with the Broadway League. Changes include annual compensation increases and improvements for stage managers and swings.

Voting began in September, after AEA announced it had reached a tentative agreement with the League, and concluded October 15.

“This negotiation resulted in not only great compensation increases for our members but created new terms and conditions that provide further protections for stage managers and swings,” said Mary McColl, the executive director of AEA. “This is the third negotiation we have completed with the Broadway League this year. Thanks to the solidarity and support of our members, all three have been successful.”

Actors’ Equity announced it had reached terms on a new Show Development Agreement with the League in February, and AEA's Short Engagement Touring (SETA) contract with the Broadway League was renewed in May.

“The negotiating team focused on the priorities from members who gave us feedback in our contract survey, and I’m pleased to see so many members agree that this new contract delivers on their priorities,” said Ira Mont, chair of the Production Contract Committee.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!