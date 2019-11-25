Adam Chanler-Berat, Carolyn Braver, Ryan Spahn, More Tapped for World Premiere of How to Load a Musket

By Olivia Clement
Nov 25, 2019
 
Talene Monahon’s docu-drama, woven from verbatim conversations with historical reenactors, will premiere at 59E59 this winter.
Adam Chanler-Berat Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The cast is set for Less Than Rent's upcoming world premiere of How to Load a Musket, a new docu-drama by actor and playwright Talene Monahon. Woven from verbatim conversations with historical reenactors throughout the U.S., the play with music will premiere at 59E59 Theaters, directed by Jaki Bradley.

The cast of How to Load a Musket is comprised of Carolyn Braver (The Iceman Cometh), Adam Chanler-Berat (Saint Joan), David J. Cork (Showtime’s City on a Hill), Ryan Spahn (Moscow, Moscow, Moscow, Moscow, Moscow, Moscow at MCC), Andy Taylor (Sunset Boulevard), Lucy Taylor (Dance Nation at Playwrights Horizons), Richard Topol (Indecent), and Nicole Villamil (Network).

Performances will run January 11–26, 2020.

Monahon began spending time with the reenactment community in 2015, first with Revolutionary War units in Massachusetts and New York before heading South to speak to the reenactors of the Civil War. Through their very candid responses, Monahon exposes the radically contrasting opinions around how history is told and who the country belongs to.

Jonathan Larson Award winner Zoe Sarnak (Empire Records) has written original songs for the production.

The creative team also includes set designer Lawrence Moten, lighting designer Stacey DeRosier, sound designer Jim Petty, prop designers Caitlyn Murphy, and costume designer Heather McDevit Barton. The production stage manager is Haley Gordon.

