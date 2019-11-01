Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker to Host Benefit Reading of A Raisin in the Sun

By Olivia Clement
Nov 01, 2019
 
Dylan Baker, Colman Domingo, Ezra Knight, Nyambi Nyambi, Paulette Washington, and more will take part in the Arts in the Armed Forces event.
The Arts In the Armed Forces' 11th annual Broadway event, hosted by founder Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker, will be a staged reading of Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun. The presentation will take place at the American Airlines Theatre November 11.

Among the cast of the benefit evening are Tony and Emmy nominee Dylan Baker as Mr. Lindner, Tony and Olivier Colman Domingo as Walter, Ezra Knight as Bobo, Nyambi Nyambi as Asagai, and Pauletta Washington and Lena. Additional casting will be announced later.

Arts in the Armed Forces is a non-profit founded by Oscar and Tony nominee and former marine Driver (recently seen on Broadway in Burn This). The organization's mission is to use the arts to enable more open dialogue between the military and civilians, as well as within the military itself, by bringing free artistic experiences to military communities. Tucker, who is married to Driver, serves as artistic director.

Last year, Arts in the Armed Forces celebrated its tenth anniversary with a ready of Sam Shepard's True West starring Driver and Michael Shannon.

WATCH: Adam Driver on Grief in Burn This and the Power of Arts in the Military

