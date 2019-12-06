Adam Kantor, Emily Walton, Jay Armstrong Johnson, More Cast in Darling Grenadine Musical

The Daniel Zaitchik musical, a bittersweet Manhattan-set love story, will premiere at Roundabout Underground in 2020.

Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit) and Emily Walton (Come From Away) will star as Harry and Louise, respectively, in the upcoming Off-Broadway premiere of Darling Grenadine at Roundabout Underground. The new musical by Daniel Zaitchik is a bittersweet Manhattan story about charismatic songwriter Harry and clever chorus girl Louise, Harry's brother Paul, and his beloved dog.

Rounding out the cast will be Jay Armstrong Johnson as Paul, Matt Dallal as Man, Aury Krebs as Woman, and Mike Nappi as The Street Musician.

Directed and choreographed by Michael Berresse, Darling Grenadine will play Roundabout's Underground Theatre, the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, January 16–March 15, 2020.

Darling Grenadine was seen at Goodspeed Musicals in 2017 (featuring Walton as Louise) and the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire earlier this year.

The New York premiere will officially open February 10.

The creative team for Darling Grenadine at Roundabout includes set designer Tim Mackabee, costume designer Emily Rebholz, lighting designer Lap Chi Chu, sound designer Brian Ronan, projection designer Edward T Morris, music director David Gardos, orchestrator Matthew Moisey, and animal trainer William Berloni.