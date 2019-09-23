Adam Langdon Joins Manhattan Theatre Club’s The New Englanders

Jeff Augustin’s new play officially opens October 2.

Adam Langdon joins the world premiere of Jeff Augustin’s play The New Englanders September 23. He replaces Uly Schlesinger as Atlas in the show, which began performances September 17 at Manhattan Theater Club's Studio at Stage II. No reason was cited for the casting switch.

Langdon starred as Christopher in the first U.S. national tour of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

The play follows fathers Aaron and Samuel and their daughter Eisa, who dreams of becoming the next Lauryn Hill. As she sets forth on her path, her dads must contend with their own fraying relationship.

Saheem Ali (The Rolling Stone) directs the cast made up of Teagle F. Bougere (Socrates) as Aaron, Patrick Breen (The Normal Heart) as Samuel, Kara Young (Hair Wolf) as Eisa, Crystal Finn (Kingdom Come) as Laura, Javier Muñoz (Hamilton) as Raul, and Langdon as Atlas.