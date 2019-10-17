Adam Rapp’s The Sound Inside Opens on Broadway

Broadway News   Adam Rapp’s The Sound Inside Opens on Broadway
By Olivia Clement
Oct 17, 2019
Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman star in the new play, directed by David Cromer.
Will Hochman and Mary-Louise Parker in The Sound Inside Jeremy Daniel

The Broadway premiere of The Sound Inside, a new play by Adam Rapp, opens at Studio 54 October 17. The psychological thriller, about the relationship between a tenured professor and a student, stars Tony Award winner Mary-Louise Parker and Will Hochman in his Broadway debut.

The Sound Inside is directed by David Cromer, and began performances on Broadway September 14.

The production, which marks Rapp's Broadway debut as well, features sets by Alexander Woodward, costumes by David Hyman, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, sound design and original music by Daniel Kluger, and projections by Aaron Rhyne. Casting is by Telsey + Company, William Cantler, CSA and Karyn Casl, CSA.

READ: Why Mary-Louise Parker Chose a Thriller for Her Broadway Return

The Sound Inside is produced on Broadway by Jeffrey Richards, Lincoln Center Theater (which commissioned the play), Rebecca Gold, John Hart, Eric Falkenstein, Salman Vienn Al-Rashid, Spencer Ross, Filmnation Entertainment/Faliro House, Jane Bergère, Caiola Productions, Mark S. Golub and David S. Golub, Ken Greiner, Gemini Theatrical Investors, Scott H. Mauro, Jayne Baron Sherman , Jacob Soroken Porter and Williamstown Theatre Festival, Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director.

The Sound Inside debuted and was developed at Williamstown Theatre Festival. Both Parker and Hochman reprise their roles from the world premiere.

Production Photos: The Sound Inside on Broadway

Production Photos: The Sound Inside on Broadway

5 PHOTOS
