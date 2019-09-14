Adam Rapp’s The Sound Inside, Starring Mary-Louise Parker, Begins on Broadway

David Cromer directs the new psychological thriller, which also stars Will Hochman.

Performances begin September 14 at Studio 54 for the Broadway premiere of The Sound Inside, a psychological thriller by novelist, filmmaker, playwright, and director Adam Rapp. Directed by David Cromer (The Band’s Visit), the new drama involves a tenured professor, a talented student, and a troubling favor.

Reprising their performances from the play's 2018 world premiere are Tony Award winner Mary-Louise Parker as Ivy League professor Bella, and Will Hochman, who makes his Broadway debut as Christopher, a talented yet mysterious student who becomes entangled in Bella’s life when she faces a troubling challenge.

The Sound Inside debuted and was developed at Williamstown Theatre Festival. The Broadway premiere will open October 17.

The production, which marks Rapp's Broadway debut as well, features sets by Alexander Woodward, costumes by David Hyman, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, sound design and original music by Daniel Kluger, and projections by Aaron Rhyne. Casting is by Telsey + Company, William Cantler, CSA and Karyn Casl, CSA.

The Sound Inside is produced on Broadway by Jeffrey Richards, Lincoln Center Theater (which commissioned the play), Rebecca Gold, John Hart, Eric Falkenstein, Salman Vienn Al-Rashid, Spencer Ross, Filmnation Entertainment/Faliro House, Jane Bergère, Caiola Productions, Mark S. Golub and David S. Golub, Ken Greiner, Gemini Theatrical Investors, Scott H. Mauro, Jayne Baron Sherman , Jacob Soroken Porter and Williamstown Theatre Festival, Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director.

Rapp is a Pulitzer Prize finalist for his play Red Light Winter. His other plays include The Metal Children, Bingo with the Indians, Kindness, American Sligo, Nocturne, Blackbird, Stone Cold Dead Serious, Finer Noble Gases, Essential Self Defense, Trueblinka, and Faster. His films include Winter Passing and Blackbird, and he is the author of the novels The Year of Endless Sorrows and Know Your Beholder, as well as a number of young adult novels.