Adriane Lenox, Howard McGillin, Tyne Daly, More Set for Jamie deRoy & Friends Salutes 35 Years of Primary Stages

The benefit evening will be held in March at The Green Room 42.

Jamie deRoy & friends Salutes 35 Years of Primary Stages, a concert to benefit Primary Stages’ mission to nurture a home for theatre makers and theatre lovers across New York City, will be held March 11 at 7 PM at The Green Room 42.

Host deRoy will bring her MAC Award-winning variety show to the midtown cabaret featuring Primary Stages alums Emmy and Tony winner Tyne Daly (Gypsy, Master Class), actor-comedian Julie Halston (Tootsie, You Can’t Take It With You), Tony winner Adriane Lenox (After Midnight, Doubt), Howard McGillin (The Phantom of the Opera, The Confession of Lily Dare), Jennifer Mudge (Rocky, Fiasco’s Into the Woods), and musician-beatboxer Chesney Snow (In Transit).

Barry Kleinbort will direct the evening with music direction by Ron Abel.

“When I met Casey Childs, he introduced me to Primary Stages, and I learned how dedicated they are to inspiring, supporting, and nurturing playwrights and emerging artists,” said deRoy in a statement. “I immediately knew I wanted to be part of this passionate and collaborative Off-Broadway community. At first, I started co-producing shows and then was asked to join the Board of Directors. Now as a proud Board Member, I’m delighted to be presenting the upcoming Jamie deRoy & friends variety show with a wonderful group of talented alums to benefit the new plays development program at Primary Stages.”

Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased here.

Currently in performances at Primary Stages is The Confession of Lily Dare by Charles Busch; check out photos below.



Production Photos: The Confession of Lily Dare Production Photos: The Confession of Lily Dare 6 PHOTOS

