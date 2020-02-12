Adrienne Warren and Katori Hall Will Discuss Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at 92Y

Cabaret & Concert News   Adrienne Warren and Katori Hall Will Discuss Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at 92Y
By Dan Meyer
Feb 12, 2020
The star and playwright will discuss the show’s inspiration and journey to the stage.
Adrienne Warren Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical star Adrienne Warren and book writer Katori Hall will take part in a moderated discussion at 92Y March 16. Led by culture critic Soraya Nadia McDonald, the conversation will explore the show’s inspiration and journey to the stage.

Warren will discuss how she channels the singer’s artistry and energy in her Olivier-nominated performance. In addition, Hall will explain how she crafted the story of Anna Mae Bullock’s humble beginnings in Nutbush City, eventually leading to a decades-long career that saw Tina Turner become The Queen of Rock n’ Roll.

Prior to starring in Tina, Warren earned a Tony nomination for Shuffle Along...; she made her Broadway debut in Bring It On. Hall’s newest work The Hot Wing King begins performances February 12 at Signature Theatre Off-Broadway. She won an Olivier award for her play The Mountaintop, which was also seen on Broadway starring Angela Bassett and Samuel L. Jackson.

For more information about the Tina discussion, visit 92Y.org.

