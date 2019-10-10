Adrienne Warren, Phyllida Lloyd, and More on ‘Bringing Tina Turner Home’

Video   Adrienne Warren, Phyllida Lloyd, and More on ‘Bringing Tina Turner Home’
By Ryan McPhee
Oct 10, 2019
The stars and creative team of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical discuss the music icon ahead of their Broadway bow.

Following an Olivier-nominated turn in London’s West End, Adrienne Warren returns stateside to headline the Broadway premiere of Tine: The Tina Turner Musical. Before previews begin at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre October 12, the Tony nominee, her co-stars, and the show’s creators met the press to share what it means to bring the rock-and-roll star’s music and story to life.

“I tell my friends, ‘Remind me that me speaking to Tina Turner is not a normal thing. That’s not normal,” says Warren, who has been involved with the musical since its workshop stages, first playing the role in front of a small group of creatives including Turner herself. “She’s taught me so much about being her, and also about being a stronger Adrienne. That’s what I’ve taken away from this process: In order to be her, I have to be the strongest me I can be.”

Tina_Turner_Musical_Launch _2017_3. l-r Adrienne Warren, Tina Turner _HR.jpg
Adrienne Warren and Tina Turner Craig Sugden

Tina uses the artist’s discography to tell her life story, from humble beginnings in Tennessee through a tumultuous relationship with Ike Turner to a monumental solo career. While audiences will likely be familiar with the tale of her overcoming abuse from her once-husband and controlling professional partner, director Phyllida Lloyd says this “was just the beginning of her trials.” The musical aims to additionally show what followed: “another 33 years on stage and years of racism, sexism, and ageism.

“She didn’t make her debut on a stadium stage until she was nearly 50,” explains Lloyd. “There’s an epic story of which people only know a small part of.”

READ: Katori Hall Wants You to Know the Real Tina Turner

Book writer Katori Hall identifies a key component of Turner’s spirit that paved the way for that epic story. “You have to live life with no fucks given,” she says. “[Tina] is going to live her truth; she is going to be who she is. I feel as though, ‘OK, I have an example as a woman—as a Black woman—as a Black woman from the South.’”

Watch the video above to hear more from the team. Tina is slated to officially open November 7.

