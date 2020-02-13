Afterglow, Seen Off-Broadway and in London, Sets West Coast Premiere

The play examines the emotional, intellectual, and sexual dynamics between a gay married couple in an open relationship.

S. Asher Gelman’s Off-Broadway hit Afterglow, which played extended runs Off-Broadway and in London, will make its West Coast debut beginning May 8 at the Hudson Mainstage Theatre in Los Angeles.

Also directed by the playwright, the production will officially open May 16 for a limited run through June 28. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Afterglow centers on gay, married couple Josh and Alex, who are in an open relationship and invite a third, Darius, to share their bed for a night. The dynamics of the relationship begin to shift as feelings arise, and each must examine his own definitions of love, intimacy, and commitment.

The upcoming production will feature set design by Ann Beyersdorfer, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, costume design by Fabian Fidel Aguilar, and sound design by Alex Mackyol. Casting is by Kate Lumpkin, CSA.

Afterglow premiered Off-Broadway in June 2017 at the Davenport Theatre. Gelman also directed the New York production, which generated buzz for its overt portrayal of sex and intimacy onstage. The production was extended multiple times, concluding its run August 12, 2018.

Midnight Theatricals produces. Visit Afterglowla.com.