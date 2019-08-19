Afterglow to Return to London Stage

Afterglow to Return to London Stage
By Andrew Gans
Aug 19, 2019
 
The play examines the emotional, intellectual, and sexual dynamics between a gay married couple in an open relationship.
Jesse Fox and Sean Hart Darren Bell

S. Asher Gelman’s Off-Broadway hit Afterglow, which recently played a seven-week engagement at the Southwark Playhouse, will return to the London stage this fall at the Waterloo East Theatre.

Performances are scheduled for October 17–November 24, with an official opening October 22. Steven Kunis will direct a cast to be announced.

Afterglow centers on gay, married couple Josh and Alex, who are in an open relationship and invite a third, Darius, to share their bed for a night. The dynamics of the relationship begin to shift as feelings arise, and each must examine his own definitions of love, intimacy, and commitment.

The production also has set and costume design by Libby Todd, lighting design by David Howe, sound design by Joel Price, movement direction by Lee Crowley, casting by Anne Vosser, and general management by David Adkin Limited.

Afterglow premiered Off-Broadway June 12, 2017, at The Loft at The Davenport Theatre. Gelman also directed the New York production, which generated buzz for its unapologetic portrayal of sex and intimacy onstage. The production was extended multiple times, concluding its run August 12, 2018.

Adam Roebuck, Aaron Quintana, and Justin Coffman produce.

Jesse Fox and Sean Hart Darren Bell
Sean Hart and Danny Mahoney Darren Bell
Jesse Fox, Danny Mahoney, and Sean Hart Darren Bell
Danny Mahoney, Jesse Fox, and Sean Hart Darren Bell
Jesse Fox and Sean Hart Darren Bell
Jesse Fox, Sean Hart, and Danny Mahoney Darren Bell
Sean Hart and Jesse Fox Darren Bell
Danny Mahoney, Jesse Fox, and Sean Hart Darren Bell
Jesse Fox and Sean Hart Darren Bell
Jesse Fox and Danny Mahoney Darren Bell
