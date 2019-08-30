Al Hirschfeld Foundation Partners With Redhouse Arts Center on Visual and Performing Arts Education Initiative

Watch Tony nominee and Redhouse Artistic Director Hunter Foster introduce the new program.

The Al Hirschfeld Foundation has partnered with Redhouse Arts Center, newly led by Artistic Director and Tony nominee Hunter Foster, to bring innovative new visual and performing arts curriculum to schools throughout the Syracuse, New York area. See Foster introduce the new program in the video above.

The program uses Hirschfeld's art, created over his more than 70–year career as an entertainment and Broadway caricature artist, to engage K-12 students and encourage multidisciplinary learning. The curriculum has been developed in collaboration with the New York City Board of Education, but Syracuse will be the first city outside of New York City to use the curriculum.

The partnership launched with an open house event at Rehouse Arts Center in Syracuse July 13, which is also currently home to a special exhibit of Hirschfeld's artwork.

For more information, visit TheRedhouse.org and AlHirschfeldFoundation.org.