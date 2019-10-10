Al Roker Will Return to Broadway's Waitress

The musical, currently starring Jordin Sparks, continues at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre through January 5, 2020.

Al Roker is back for seconds.

The Today Show star will return to the Broadway production of Waitress, reprising his performance as diner owner Joe (currently played by Larry Marshall) November 1–24. He made his official Broadway debut in the role last year. (Roker will not perform at the 2 PM Saturday matinees or the 7 PM Sunday evening performances. He will also not perform at the 8 PM November 23 performance.)

Meanwhile, current star Jordin Sparks has extended her limited engagement, and will now play Jenna through Roker's stint. The American Idol and In the Heights alum was initially slated to take center stage through October 27.

The company also includes Natasha Yvette Williams as Becky, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Mark Evans as Dr. Pomatter, Ben Thompson as Earl, Benny Elledge as Cal, and original star Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie.

The musical, featuring a score by Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson, will end its Broadway run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre January 5, 2020.

