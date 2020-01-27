Aladdin, Works By George Balanchine and Justin Peck, More Set for Houston Ballet 2020–2021 Season

A slate of repertoire, storied works, and artistic showcases will take to the stage in Texas.

Houston Ballet’s 2020–2021 season will include productions of Aladdin, Mayerling, and La Bayadère. Additional showcases will highlight works by Tony winner and upcoming West Side Story film choreographer Justin Peck (Carousel) William Forsythe, George Balanchine, and .

The season kicks off with a mixed repertory titled Love Letters, performed September 11–20. The rep is comprised of Balanchine’s "Rubies" with music by Igor Stravinsky; Forsythe’s "Blake Works I" with music by James Black; and Houston Ballet Artistic Director Stanton Welch’s "Young Person’s Guide to Orchestra" featuring music by Benjamin Britten.

Kenneth MacMillan’s Mayerling will also be performed in the fall, September 24–October 4. With music by Franz Liszt, the ballet follows the ill-fated story of Crown Prince Rudolph, the unhappy heir to the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

Kicking off the new year February 25–March 7, 2021, is Welch’s La Bayadère, with music by Ludwig Minkus. With scenery and costumes by Peter Farmer, the ballet returns after its original performance at Houston Ballet in 2010.

A spring repertory of contemporary works March 11–21 titled Rock, Roll & Tutus will feature "Heatscape" by Peck with music by Bohuslav Martinů; "Rooster" by Christopher Bruce, set to eight songs by the Rolling Stones; and Welch’s "Divergence" with music by Georges Bizet.

Later in the season is another repertory, entitled The Rite of Spring, running May 27–June 6. Showcased in this performance is Way McGregor’s "Dyad 1929" with music by Steve Reich; an untitled world premiere by principal dancer Melody Mennite; and "The Rite of Spring" by Welch, with music by Stravinsky and art by indigenous Australian painter Rosella Namok.

The season closes with David Bintley’s Aladdin, performed June 10–20. The ballet features music by Carl Davis and set design by Dick Byrd.

Add-ons for the upcoming season are Houston Ballet’s traditional presentation of The Nutcracker by Welch, taking the stage November 27–December 27 of this year. The Margaret Alkek Williams Jubilee of Dance, a celebration of the company’s principal dancers, takes place December 4. The Academy Spring Showcase will highlight young ballet students April 30–May 1, 2021.

For more information, visit HoustonBallet.org . The current season's offerings have included Giselle and Sylvia.



For the latest news and features about CLASSICAL MUSIC, OPERA, and DANCE follow our social channels! Follow @playbillarts