Aladdin’s John August Will Pen Animated Movie Musical About The Wizard of Oz's Toto

The film is based on Michael Morpurgo and Emma Chichester’s Toto: The Dog-Gone Amazing Story of the Wizard of Oz

Big Fish writer John August, who also wrote the screenplay for the live-action version of Disney's Aladdin, will pen the new animated musical film Toto for the Warner Animation Group, according to Deadline.

Toto, based on Michael Morpurgo's book Toto: The Dog-Gone Amazing Story of the Wizard of Oz (illustrated by Emma Chichester), explores L. Frank Baum's children's fantasy classic from the viewpoint of Dorothy's beloved dog.

Jared Stern’s A Stern Talking To will produce.

August, whose credits also include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Nines, is also developing the Grease prequel, Summer Nights, for Paramount Players.

August penned the screenplay for the 2003 film Big Fish, based on the novel by Daniel Wallace. He also wrote the book for the musical adaptation, collaborating with composer Andrew Lippa. The show made its Broadway premiere in 2013.