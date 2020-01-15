Aladdin’s John August Will Pen Animated Movie Musical About The Wizard of Oz's Toto

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Aladdin’s John August Will Pen Animated Movie Musical About The Wizard of Oz's Toto
By Andrew Gans
Jan 15, 2020
 
The Wizard of Oz_MGM_Toto_hr
MGM
The film is based on Michael Morpurgo and Emma Chichester’s Toto: The Dog-Gone Amazing Story of the Wizard of Oz

Big Fish writer John August, who also wrote the screenplay for the live-action version of Disney's Aladdin, will pen the new animated musical film Toto for the Warner Animation Group, according to Deadline.

Cover art, illustrated by Emma Chichester
Cover art, illustrated by Emma Chichester

Toto, based on Michael Morpurgo's book Toto: The Dog-Gone Amazing Story of the Wizard of Oz (illustrated by Emma Chichester), explores L. Frank Baum's children's fantasy classic from the viewpoint of Dorothy's beloved dog.

Jared Stern’s A Stern Talking To will produce.

August, whose credits also include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Nines, is also developing the Grease prequel, Summer Nights, for Paramount Players.

READ: Grease Movie Prequel in Development

August penned the screenplay for the 2003 film Big Fish, based on the novel by Daniel Wallace. He also wrote the book for the musical adaptation, collaborating with composer Andrew Lippa. The show made its Broadway premiere in 2013.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.


Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements
to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us
by whitelisting playbill.com
with your ad blocker.
Thank you!