Alan Cumming and Ari Shapiro Will Debut New Show, Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret, in Fire Island

The duo will subsequently play The Crown & Anchor’s Paramount Theater in Provincetown.

Alan Cumming (Cabaret, The Good Wife) and Ari Shapiro (All Things Considered, Pink Martini) have joined forces for Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret, which the duo will premiere September 21 in Fire Island Pines.

Presented by Daniel Nardicio, the performances, which will be followed by a Q&A with the audience, will feature musical direction by Henry Koperski. Show times are 7 PM and 9:30 PM at Whyte Hall.

In a statement, Cumming said, “I’ve got to know Ari over the last few years, both socially and when he interviewed me for a couple of events. The last time was an evening in D.C., and by the end of it I realized our chemistry and the unusual combo of us, as well as the fact that Ari has an amazing voice, would make for a really great cabaret show. And kapow! We’re doing it! What I love most is it’s fresh and ever-changing and there’s an element of the audience being a part of the ever-changing with the Q&A section.”

Shapiro added, “When Alan first suggested that we create a show together, I didn't quite believe him. Then as we started to dig in to this collaboration, I realized how much our professional lives actually complement each other. We’re both storytellers who try to help audiences better understand themselves and the world around them. This show lets us explore those shared ideals on stage together, through stories and songs.”

Producer Rick Murray will then present Cumming and Shapiro August 30–September 1 at 8:45 PM at The Crown & Anchor’s Paramount Theater in Provincetown, Massachusetts, the final offering of the summer 2019 Cabaret at the Crown Series.

For Fire Island tickets, visit Dworld.us; for Provincetown tickets go to OnlyattheCrown.com.

