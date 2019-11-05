Alan Cumming and Russell Tovey to Re-Enact Pivotal Historical Moments on New Podcast

By Dan Meyer
Nov 05, 2019
 
Cautionary Tales will explore true stories of events gone wrong, from La La Land’s Oscar blunder to the crash of Wall Street.
Alan Cumming and Russell Tovey
Alan Cumming and Russell Tovey

Tony winner Alan Cumming (Cabaret) and star of Broadway's upcoming Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Russell Tovey will dramatize history gone wrong on the new podcast Cautionary Tales, premiering November 15.

The podcast series from Malcolm Gladwell’s Pushkin Industries will re-enact true stories behind some of the world’s greatest mistakes, including the La La Land Oscars blunder, the crash of Wall Street, and the Blitzkrieg.

Cumming and Tovey will lend their talents in three episodes together: “The Rogue Dressed as a Captain,” about a Berlin heist in 1906; “Buried by the Wall Street Crash,” following two men affected by Black Tuesday—one who ended up a millionaire, the other penniless; and “The Deadly Airship Race,” a look at what happened when two aircraft design teams competed to win a government contract.

Tim Harford will host the series; additional stars lending their vocal talents include Broadway alum Rufus Wright (The Audience), Emmy winner Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife), and Melanie Gutteridge (Coronation Street).

Listen to the Harford-narrated trailer for the show here.

