Alan H. Green, Brandon Micheal Hall, and More Join Cast of Blue at the Apollo

See who’s joining the Leslie Uggams and Lynn Whitfield-led revival, directed by Phylicia Rashad, this spring.

The upcoming revival of Blue, helmed by Phylicia Rashad at the Apollo Theatre, has found its complete cast. As recently reported, the Charles Randolph-Wright play, with music by Nona Hendryx, was previously tapped to play on Broadway but will now have a 16-week run at the legendary Harlem theatre in the spring.

Joining the previously announced Leslie Uggams and Lynn Whitfield in the production will be Gabriel Brown (The Mystery of Love and Sex) as adult Reuben Clark, Chauncey Chestnut (Peter Pan & Wendy) as young Reuben Clark, Brandon Micheal Hall (God Friended Me) as Sam Clark III, Esau Pritchett (A Free Man of Color) as Sam Clark Jr., Alicia Stith, in her professional acting debut, as La Tonya Dinkins, and Alan H. Green (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Blue.

Tony and Emmy winner Uggams will play Tillie Clark, and Emmy winner Lynn Whitfield takes on the role of Peggy Clark.

Infused with a jazz and soul score, Blue explores the complexities of identity and trust behind the carefully constructed façade of the Clarks, a socially prominent family that is struggling with the legacy and pitfalls of their own good fortune.

Blue begins performances April 27 ahead of a May 10 opening. The run is produced by Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Mike Jackson, John Legend, and Eric Falkenstein.

The creative team is made up of set designer David Rockwell, costume designer Toni-Leslie James, lighting designer Ryan O’Gara, sound designer Dan Moses Schrier, and music supervisor Joseph Joubert. Casting is by Calleri Casting; Blue is general-managed by KGM Theatrical.