Alanis Morissette Musical Jagged Little Pill Begins on Broadway November 3

Broadway News   Alanis Morissette Musical Jagged Little Pill Begins on Broadway November 3
By Ryan McPhee
Nov 03, 2019
The new musical, featuring a book by Oscar winner Diablo Cody, uses the music star's discography to tell an original story.
Cast of <i>Jagged Little Pill</i>
Cast of Jagged Little Pill Nathan Johnson

Following a world premiere at Cambridge, Massachusetts' American Repertory Theater, Jagged Little Pill is ready to bring some patience, deliverance, and the mess you left when you went away to Broadway. The musical, featuring the songs of Alanis Morissette, begins previews November 3 at the Broadhurst Theatre, where opening night is set for December 5.

The musical, directed by Diane Paulus, weaves the songs of Morissette and Glen Ballard's Grammy-winning 1995 album (plus new material) with a book by Oscar winner Diablo Cody (Juno) to tell the story of a multi-generation, multiracial suburban family grappling with a series of distressing events. The production also features choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui as well as orchestrations and arrangements by music supervisor Tom Kitt.

Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Diablo Cody, Alanis Morissette, and Diane Paulus Jenny Anderson

Starring as Mary Jane, the mother of the family at the center of the show, is Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town). Joining her are Derek Klena (Anastasia) as Nick, Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas) as Steve, Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening) as Bella, Lauren Patten (Fun Home) as Jo, and Celia Rose Gooding and Antonio Cipriano in their Broadway debuts as Frankie and Phoenix.

Rounding out the company are Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani, and Ebony Williams.

The production features sets by Tony nominee Riccardo Hernández, costumes by Emily Rebholz, lighting by Tony nominee Justin Townsend, sound design by Jonathan Deans, and projection and video design by Tony winner Finn Ross.

Photos: Take a Sneak Peek at Jagged Little Pill on Broadway

Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Eva Price, Arvind Ethan David, and Vivek Tiwary Jenny Anderson
Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Kathryn Gallagher, Derek Klena, Celia Rose Gooding, Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Lauren Patten, and Antonio Cipriano Jenny Anderson
Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Kathryn Gallagher, Derek Klena, Celia Rose Gooding, Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Lauren Patten, and Antonio Cipriano Jenny Anderson
Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Sean Allan Krill, Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Rose Gooding, and Derek Klena Jenny Anderson
Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Elizabeth Stanley Jenny Anderson
Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Elizabeth Stanley Jenny Anderson
Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Cast of Jagged Little Pill Jenny Anderson
Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Lauren Patten Jenny Anderson
Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Celia Rose Gooding Jenny Anderson
Jagged_Little_Pill_Broadway_Preview_Event_2019_HR
Lauren Patten and Celia Rose Gooding Jenny Anderson
