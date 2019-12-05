Alanis Morissette Musical Jagged Little Pill Opens on Broadway December 5

By Ryan McPhee
Dec 05, 2019
Check out new photos of the musical, featuring a book by Oscar winner Diablo Cody, uses the music star's discography to tell an original story.
Celia Rose Gooding and the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy

Following a world premiere at Cambridge, Massachusetts' American Repertory Theater, Jagged Little Pill brings some patience, deliverance, and the mess you left when you went away to Broadway. The musical, featuring the songs of Alanis Morissette, officially opens at the Broadhurst Theatre December 5. Previews began November 3.

The musical, directed by Diane Paulus, weaves the songs of Morissette and Glen Ballard's Grammy-winning 1995 album (plus new material) with a book by Oscar winner Diablo Cody (Juno) to tell the story of a multi-generation, multiracial suburban family grappling with a series of distressing events. The production also features choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui as well as orchestrations and arrangements by music supervisor Tom Kitt.

Diablo Cody, Alanis Morissette, and Diane Paulus Jenny Anderson

READ: Why Alanis Morissette Finally Agreed to Making Jagged Little Pill Into a Broadway Musical

Starring as Mary Jane, the mother of the family at the center of the show, is Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town). Joining her are Derek Klena (Anastasia) as Nick, Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas) as Steve, Kathryn Gallagher (Spring Awakening) as Bella, Lauren Patten (Fun Home) as Jo, and Celia Rose Gooding and Antonio Cipriano in their Broadway debuts as Frankie and Phoenix.

Rounding out the company are Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani, and Ebony Williams.

The production features sets by Tony nominee Riccardo Hernández, costumes by Emily Rebholz, lighting by Tony nominee Justin Townsend, sound design by Jonathan Deans, and projection and video design by Lucy Mackinnon.

