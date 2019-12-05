Alanis Morissette Relates to a Lot of Characters in the Jagged Little Pill Musical

The Grammy winner sat down with Jimmy Fallon ahead of the Broadway show’s opening. The two also rocked out in a subway station.

The Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill isn’t a bio-musical, but the singer still feels connected to the story. “[Book writer] Diablo Cody said she pulled all of the characters out of the songs, so I relate to a lot of them in a direct way,” Morissette told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show December 4.

The musical, which opens December 5, has been a project eight years in the making. “It’s the dream team,” Morissette said of director Diane Paulus, book writer Cody, choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, and music supervisor Tom Kitt.

READ: Oscar-Winning Writer Diablo Cody Channels Her Own Angst Into Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill

Jagged Little Pill weaves the songs of Morissette and Glen Ballard's Grammy-winning 1995 album (plus songs from other albums and new material) to tell the story of a multi-generation, multiracial suburban family grappling with a series of distressing events. Starring as Mary Jane, the mother of the family at the center of the show, is Elizabeth Stanley. Joining her are Derek Klena as Nick, Sean Allan Krill as Steve, Kathryn Gallagher as Bella, Lauren Patten as Jo, and Celia Rose Gooding and Antonio Cipriano in their Broadway debuts as Frankie and Phoenix.

It’s a busy time for Morissette, who in addition to Jagged Little Pill, is planning to releasing a new album and go on tour in 2020. But prior to that, she and Fallon sang out at another venue—an MTA subway station. Check out their performance below.