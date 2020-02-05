Albion, Starring The Crown’s Victoria Hamilton, Begins February 5 in London

Mike Bartlett’s play returns to the West End following a sold-out 2017 run.

A revival of Mike Bartlett’s Albion opens in the West End February 5 at the Almeida Theatre, starring Tony nominee Victoria Hamilton. The play returns to the London venue after a sold-out run in 2017.

Hamilton (The Crown, A Day in the Death of Joe Egg) reprises her role as the grieving mother Audrey, alongside returning performers Nigel Betts, Edyta Budnik, Wil Coban, Margot Leicester, Nicholas Rowe, and Helen Schlesinger. Joining the cast are Angel Coulby, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Dónal Finn and Geoffrey Freshwater.

Albion follows Audrey as she sells her London home to live in the countryside and restore a garden to its former splendor in honor of her son.

Directed by Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold, Albion features costume and set design by Miriam Buether, costume supervision by Claire Wardroper, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gregory Clarke, voice coaching by Alison Bomber, and casting by Amy Ball. Serving as movement director is Rebecca Frecknall, with Tom Brennan as resident director.