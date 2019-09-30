Alec Mapa, Jack Plotnick, Jonathan Lisecki, More Will Be Guest Stars in Justin Sayre’s Ravenswood Manor

The camp-horror soap opera will play Los Angeles’ Celebration Theatre in October.

Justin Sayre’s Ravenswood Manor, billed as a camp-horror soap opera, will play a six-week run at Los Angeles’ Celebration Theatre beginning October 17.

Directed by Tom DeTrinis and Jessica Hanna, the production will feature, as previously reported, Drew Droege (Bright Colors and Bold Patterns), Sam Pancake, Sayre (2 Broke Girls), Danielle Gaither, Ryan Garcia, Leslie-Anne Huff, and Angela Cristanello.

Newly announced guest stars, who will appear each week, include Pete Zias (October 17-20), Jonathan Lisecki (October 17-27), Nadya Ginsberg (October 24-27), Nina Millin (November 7-10), Jack Plotnick (November 14-24), and Alec Mapa (November 21-24).

Looking to Cast or Be Cast in a Show Yourself? Try Playbill Jobs Now

Each week will feature two new episodes, one episode performed per act. At the start of every performance, there will be a brief recap of previous episodes, with all pertinent information.

Ravenswood Manor, which is set in a small New England town during the spring of 1976, concerns Bettina Doors (Sayre), the biggest star in Hollywood, who “retires” at the height of her career under mysterious circumstances. Returning to her childhood home, Doors is confronted by her cousin, Sheridan (Cristanello), who’s out to become the sole Ravenswood heir. From unfinished business with her old flame Detective Danny Futz (Garcia) to rekindling a deadly feud with her high school rival, Mary-Lois Raypatch-Scriggs (Droege), Bettina is set on a collision course with doom that’s only just beginning.

“Ravenswood Manor is a dream,” stated Sayre. “It’s combining all of my favorite things in one: the spooky, the silly, the glamour and the camp. And it’s a project that allows me to bring some of my favorite people together to make us all laugh.”

Performances will continue through November 24.

For tickets, visit CelebrationTheatre.com.

