Alex Brightman and His Beetlejuice Co-Stars Will Celebrate Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble

By Andrew Gans
Nov 25, 2019
The event will include a performance and album signing.
Rob McClure, Kerry Butler, Sophia Anne Caruso, and Alex Brightman Matthew Murphy

The Broadway production of the new musical Beetlejuice will celebrate the vinyl release of its original cast recording December 6 at 4:30 PM at Barnes & Noble on the Upper East Side.

The event will feature current stars Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, David Josefsberg, Kerry Butler, Adam Dannheisser, and Leslie Kritzer, in addition to the show’s composer and lyricist, Eddie Perfect. Attendees can expect performances of musical selections and an album signing.

The cast recording, from Ghostlight Records, which is also available on CD, as a digital download, and on streaming platforms, was released on vinyl as a two-LP picture disc set November 22.

The upcoming celebration is a wristbanded event. Priority seating will be offered to fans with album purchase from the B&N Upper East Side store. Wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis (with purchase or proof-of-purchase) beginning at 9 AM the day of the event.

The album is produced by Matt Stine, Alex Timbers, Eddie Perfect, and Kurt Deutsch. To download or stream the album, or order the CD or LP set, visit GhostlightRecords.

Production Photos: Beetlejuice on Broadway

Production Photos: Beetlejuice on Broadway

8 PHOTOS
Alex Brightman Matthew Murphy
Rob McClure, Kerry Butler, Sophia Anne Caruso, and Alex Brightman Matthew Murphy
Leslie Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser Matthew Murphy
Sophia Anne Caruso, Rob McClure, and Kerry Butler Matthew Murphy
Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso Matthew Murphy
Cast of Beetlejuice Matthew Murphy
Leslie Kritzer and cast of Beetlejuice Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR Matthew Murphy
