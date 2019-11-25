Alex Brightman and His Beetlejuice Co-Stars Will Celebrate Cast Recording Release at Barnes & Noble

The event will include a performance and album signing.

The Broadway production of the new musical Beetlejuice will celebrate the vinyl release of its original cast recording December 6 at 4:30 PM at Barnes & Noble on the Upper East Side.

The event will feature current stars Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, David Josefsberg, Kerry Butler, Adam Dannheisser, and Leslie Kritzer, in addition to the show’s composer and lyricist, Eddie Perfect. Attendees can expect performances of musical selections and an album signing.

The cast recording, from Ghostlight Records, which is also available on CD, as a digital download, and on streaming platforms, was released on vinyl as a two-LP picture disc set November 22.

The upcoming celebration is a wristbanded event. Priority seating will be offered to fans with album purchase from the B&N Upper East Side store. Wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis (with purchase or proof-of-purchase) beginning at 9 AM the day of the event.

The album is produced by Matt Stine, Alex Timbers, Eddie Perfect, and Kurt Deutsch. To download or stream the album, or order the CD or LP set, visit GhostlightRecords.

